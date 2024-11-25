Jinhui Shipping Sees Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

Jinhui Shipping & Transportation (JNSTF) has released an update.

Jinhui Shipping & Transportation reported impressive financial results for Q3 2024, with revenue surging 127% to $46 million and a net profit of $8 million, reversing last year’s loss in the same period. The company also doubled its revenue for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 2023, showcasing a significant turnaround and strengthening market position.

