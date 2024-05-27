News & Insights

Jinhui Holdings: Unanimous Support at AGM

May 27, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:0137) has released an update.

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. announced unanimous shareholder approval for all proposed resolutions at their recent AGM, including the re-election of directors, director remuneration authorization, and the adoption of amended Articles of Association. The company also received mandates to allot and buy back shares, showcasing strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and future strategies.

