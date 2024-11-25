Jinhui Holdings Releases 2024 Financial Report

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:0137) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Jinhui Holdings Company Limited has released its third-quarter and nine-month report for 2024, highlighting the unaudited consolidated results of its subsidiary, Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited. The company adheres to International Financial Reporting Standards and advises shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing with its shares. This announcement, made in compliance with regulatory requirements, underscores the importance of understanding financial disclosures in the volatile stock market.
For further insights into HK:0137 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Palantir’s Gets New Street-High Price Target from Analysts on Nasdaq Shift
- ‘A Leader in the Modern Knudsen Movement’: Bank of America Applauds Palantir Stock
- Will Tesla Stock Crash by 33%? Here’s What UBS Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.