Jinhui Holdings Releases 2024 Financial Report

November 25, 2024 — 11:45 pm EST

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:0137) has released an update.

Jinhui Holdings Company Limited has released its third-quarter and nine-month report for 2024, highlighting the unaudited consolidated results of its subsidiary, Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited. The company adheres to International Financial Reporting Standards and advises shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing with its shares. This announcement, made in compliance with regulatory requirements, underscores the importance of understanding financial disclosures in the volatile stock market.

