News & Insights

Stocks

Jinhui Holdings Publishes Q1 2024 Financials

May 31, 2024 — 12:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:0137) has released an update.

Jinhui Holdings Company Limited has released its first quarter report for 2024, detailing the performance of its approximately 55.69% owned subsidiary, Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited. The subsidiary’s unaudited consolidated results were prepared in accordance with international and Hong Kong financial reporting standards. Shareholders and potential investors are cautioned to exercise prudence when trading the company’s shares.

For further insights into HK:0137 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.