Jinhui Holdings Publishes Q1 2024 Financials

Jinhui Holdings Company Limited has released its first quarter report for 2024, detailing the performance of its approximately 55.69% owned subsidiary, Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited. The subsidiary’s unaudited consolidated results were prepared in accordance with international and Hong Kong financial reporting standards. Shareholders and potential investors are cautioned to exercise prudence when trading the company’s shares.

