Jinhui Holdings Announces AGM Resolutions

Jinhui Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:0137) has released an update.

Jinhui Holdings Company Limited, a major stakeholder in Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited, has announced the successful adoption of key resolutions at the latter’s Annual General Meeting. These resolutions include the re-election of Mr. Ng Ki Hung Frankie as a Director, the approval and adoption of the financial statements, directors’ remuneration, and the re-appointment of their auditor, Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited, for the next year.

