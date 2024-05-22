Jinhai Medical Technology Proposes Key Amendments

Jinhai International Group Holdings Limited (HK:2225) has released an update.

Jinhai Medical Technology Limited, listed under stock code 2225, has announced proposed amendments to its existing articles of association to enhance efficiency under the electronic, paperless listing regime. The changes are aimed at benefiting the company and its shareholders, and will be put to a vote at the upcoming annual general meeting. If approved, the amendments will result in the adoption of the Third Amended Articles in place of the current documents.

For further insights into HK:2225 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.