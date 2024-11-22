Jinhai Medical Technology Plans Share Subdivision

Jinhai International Group Holdings Limited (HK:2225) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Jinhai Medical Technology Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 10, 2024, to consider a proposed share subdivision. The plan involves splitting each ordinary share into four, potentially increasing liquidity and accessibility for investors. This move is subject to approval by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and compliance with Cayman Islands laws.
For further insights into HK:2225 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.