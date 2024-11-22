News & Insights

Jinhai Medical Technology Plans Share Subdivision

November 22, 2024 — 04:07 am EST

November 22, 2024

Jinhai International Group Holdings Limited (HK:2225) has released an update.

Jinhai Medical Technology Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 10, 2024, to consider a proposed share subdivision. The plan involves splitting each ordinary share into four, potentially increasing liquidity and accessibility for investors. This move is subject to approval by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and compliance with Cayman Islands laws.

