Jinhai Medical Technology Plans AGM and Share Issuance

May 24, 2024 — 05:13 am EDT

Jinhai International Group Holdings Limited (HK:2225) has released an update.

Jinhai Medical Technology Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for June 26, 2024, where it will adopt the latest financial statements, re-elect executive and non-executive directors, and authorize the board to fix director remunerations and auditor fees. Furthermore, the company will seek approval to issue additional shares up to 20% of its current issued share capital, subject to the terms outlined in the resolution.

