Jinhai Medical Technology Plans AGM and Share Issuance

Jinhai Medical Technology Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for June 26, 2024, where it will adopt the latest financial statements, re-elect executive and non-executive directors, and authorize the board to fix director remunerations and auditor fees. Furthermore, the company will seek approval to issue additional shares up to 20% of its current issued share capital, subject to the terms outlined in the resolution.

