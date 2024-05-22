News & Insights

Jinhai Medical Delays Major Acquisition Details

May 22, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Jinhai International Group Holdings Limited (HK:2225) has released an update.

Jinhai Medical Technology Limited has announced a further delay in the despatch of a circular regarding major transactions, specifically the acquisitions of property and the entire interest of a target company. The company cites the need for additional time to prepare and update pertinent business and financial information as the reason for the delay. Shareholders can now expect to receive the circular by 24 June 2024.

