Jingye moves ahead with British Steel takeover, saving 3,200 jobs

Muvija M Reuters
Eric Onstad Reuters
March 3 (Reuters) - Chinese steelmaker Jingye Group 600768.SS said on Tuesday it has agreed to proceed towards the completion of its buyout of British Steel, saving 3,200 jobs and unlocking 1.2 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) in investment.

Jingye said in a statement it will acquire British Steel's main plant, in the northern English town of Scunthorpe, despite not having a reply from the French government about its French unit, which had been seen as a potential stumbling block to the deal.

($1 = 0.7816 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru and Eric Onstad in London; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6182 2698;))

