Jingye Group completes buyout of British Steel

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Jingye Group completed its buyout of British Steel on Monday, the Chinese company said, reviving a business that was placed into compulsory liquidation last May.

A statement from Jingye said that it had completed the acquisition of British Steel's UK and Dutch assets from the official receiver and confirmed it planned to invest 1.2 billion pounds ($1.57 billion) in the company.

($1 = 0.7635 pounds)

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman)

