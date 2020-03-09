Commodities

Jingye Group completes buyout of British Steel

Contributor
Eric Onstad Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SCOTT HEPPELL

Steelmaker Jingye Group completed its buyout of British Steel on Monday, the Chinese company said, reviving a business that was placed into compulsory liquidation last May.

A statement from Jingye said that it had completed the acquisition of British Steel's UK and Dutch assets from the official receiver and confirmed it planned to invest 1.2 billion pounds ($1.57 billion) in the company.

($1 = 0.7635 pounds)

