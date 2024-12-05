Jingrui Holdings Reveals Board Structure and Key Roles

Jingrui Holdings Ltd. (HK:1862) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jingrui Holdings Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting key executive positions held by Mr. Yan Hao as Chairman and CEO, alongside Mr. Xu Hai Feng and Mr. Chen Chao as Vice-presidents. The board also includes non-executive director Mr. Chen Xin Ge, with members participating in various committees such as audit and remuneration.

For further insights into HK:1862 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.