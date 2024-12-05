News & Insights

Stocks

Jingrui Holdings Reveals Board Structure and Key Roles

December 05, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jingrui Holdings Ltd. (HK:1862) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jingrui Holdings Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting key executive positions held by Mr. Yan Hao as Chairman and CEO, alongside Mr. Xu Hai Feng and Mr. Chen Chao as Vice-presidents. The board also includes non-executive director Mr. Chen Xin Ge, with members participating in various committees such as audit and remuneration.

For further insights into HK:1862 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.