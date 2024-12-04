News & Insights

Jingrui Holdings Reports Steady Sales in November 2024

December 04, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jingrui Holdings Ltd. (HK:1862) has released an update.

Jingrui Holdings Limited reported unaudited operating statistics for November 2024, showcasing contracted sales of approximately RMB194 million across a gross floor area of 11,783 square meters. For the first eleven months of the year, the company achieved total sales of around RMB1,910 million, indicating stable performance in the real estate market. Investors are advised to consider these figures cautiously as they are based on preliminary data.

For further insights into HK:1862 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

