Jingrui Holdings Reports Steady Sales in November 2024

Jingrui Holdings Limited reported unaudited operating statistics for November 2024, showcasing contracted sales of approximately RMB194 million across a gross floor area of 11,783 square meters. For the first eleven months of the year, the company achieved total sales of around RMB1,910 million, indicating stable performance in the real estate market. Investors are advised to consider these figures cautiously as they are based on preliminary data.

