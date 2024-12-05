News & Insights

Jingrui Holdings Faces Board Restructuring Challenges

December 05, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Jingrui Holdings Ltd. (HK:1862) has released an update.

Jingrui Holdings Ltd. faces a restructuring challenge as three independent non-executive directors, including Mr. Han and Mr. Qian, resigned from the board due to personal commitments and health reasons. This change has led to non-compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules regarding board composition. The company is actively seeking new candidates to fill these vacancies to regain compliance.

