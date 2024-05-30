Jingfeng’s Strategic Bid for Greatview Aseptic Shares

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company (HK:0468) has released an update.

Jingfeng Holding Limited is actively pursuing a voluntary general cash offer to acquire all issued shares of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited not already under its control, having completed necessary regulatory applications and preparations for shareholder approval. This move follows their strategic steps to enhance operations and governance within Greatview, offering a significant premium over recent share placement prices. The offer reflects Jingfeng’s commitment to improving shareholder value and the interests of the company’s stakeholders.

