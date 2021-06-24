Jing Jin Is The CFO & Corporate Secretary of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) And They Just Sold 100% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jing Jin, the CFO & Corporate Secretary recently netted about US$675k selling shares at an average price of US$5.00. That diminished their holding by a very significant 100%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Greenland Technologies Holding

In fact, the recent sale by Jing Jin was the biggest sale of Greenland Technologies Holding shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$9.31, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Jing Jin's holding.

Greenland Technologies Holding insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Greenland Technologies Holding

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Greenland Technologies Holding insiders own 71% of the company, worth about US$70m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Greenland Technologies Holding Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Greenland Technologies Holding stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Greenland Technologies Holding makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Greenland Technologies Holding (2 are a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

