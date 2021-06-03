InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It may be just a puppy for now, but Jindo Inu (CCC:JIND-USD) is already barking up a storm that’s hard to ignore. Up nearly 50% over the past 24 hours, JIND-USD was launched on May 12 and already boasts more than 30,000 holders.

Source: Shutterstock

JIND-USD is the basic token that will support the forthcoming JINDO SWAP and JINDO NFT marketplaces, both of which will function on the Binance Smart Chain. Jindo Inu is a deflationary token with a total circulation of 1 quadrillion tokens, 500 trillion of which have already been burned. The other 500 trillion have been locked into a PancakeSwap (CCC:CAKE-USD) liquidity pool for ten years along with 10 Binance Coin (CCC:BNB-USD).

Jindo Inu liquidity pools have a 3% transaction fee: 1% to liquidity providers, 1% burnt and 1% to devs and marketing. According to the whitepaper, JINDO SWAP is coming in Q4 of this year, while the JINDO NFT dApp is scheduled to launch in 2022.

Interested investors will note that JIND-USD is also listed on CoinTiger, IndoEx, Coingecko and CoinMarketCap, with listings on Hotbit and Coinsbit scheduled for Friday, June 4, and Tuesday, June 8, respectively.

Currently trading at $0.0000000174 per token, JIND-USD is off nearly 75% from its all-time high on May 15 of $0.00001407 per token.

But where will Jindo Inu scamper next? Given its short trading history, there aren’t many Jindo Inu (JIND-USD) price predictions out there yet.

However, Digital Coin Price forecasts that JIND-USD will climb to $0.00000003 per token by the end of the year and as high as $0.00000006 per token by the end of 2026.

On the date of publication, Vivian Medithi did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Jindo Inu (JIND) Price Predictions: How High Can the JIND Crypto Bark? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.