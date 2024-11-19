News & Insights

Jindalee Resources Unveils McDermitt Lithium Project Potential

November 19, 2024 — 06:20 pm EST

Jindalee Resources Limited (AU:JLL) has released an update.

Jindalee Resources Limited has unveiled its preliminary feasibility study for the McDermitt Lithium Project, highlighting its potential as a long-term source of lithium carbonate in the U.S. This study could position Jindalee as a key player in the growing lithium market, attracting investor interest.

