Jindalee Resources Unveils McDermitt Lithium Project Potential

Jindalee Resources Limited (AU:JLL) has released an update.

Jindalee Resources Limited has unveiled its preliminary feasibility study for the McDermitt Lithium Project, highlighting its potential as a long-term source of lithium carbonate in the U.S. This study could position Jindalee as a key player in the growing lithium market, attracting investor interest.

