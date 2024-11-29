News & Insights

Jindalee Lithium’s Director Acquires New Options

Jindalee Resources Limited (AU:JLL) has released an update.

Jindalee Lithium Limited has announced a significant change in the holdings of its director, Wayne Zekulich, who has acquired 500,000 unlisted options. This acquisition follows shareholder approval at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects. Investors in the stock market may find this an intriguing development as it reflects strategic moves within the company’s leadership.

