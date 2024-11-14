News & Insights

Stocks

Jindalee Lithium Suspends Trading Ahead of Key Announcements

November 14, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jindalee Resources Limited (AU:JLL) has released an update.

Jindalee Lithium Limited has voluntarily suspended its securities on the ASX as it prepares to address a price query and release its prefeasibility study. The suspension is expected to last until a formal announcement is made, likely before trading resumes on November 18, 2024. This move is part of Jindalee’s strategic efforts to ensure market clarity and transparency.

For further insights into AU:JLL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.