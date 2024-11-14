Jindalee Lithium Suspends Trading Ahead of Key Announcements

Jindalee Resources Limited (AU:JLL) has released an update.

Jindalee Lithium Limited has voluntarily suspended its securities on the ASX as it prepares to address a price query and release its prefeasibility study. The suspension is expected to last until a formal announcement is made, likely before trading resumes on November 18, 2024. This move is part of Jindalee’s strategic efforts to ensure market clarity and transparency.

