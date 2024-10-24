News & Insights

Jindalee Lithium Schedules AGM and Director Vote

October 24, 2024 — 11:39 pm EDT

Jindalee Resources Limited (AU:JLL) has released an update.

Jindalee Lithium Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 26, 2024, where shareholders will discuss the financial reports and vote on key resolutions including the election of Wayne Zekulich as a Director. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy to influence the direction of the company.

