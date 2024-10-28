Jindalee Lithium Plans New Securities Issuance

Jindalee Resources Limited (AU:JLL) has released an update.

Jindalee Lithium Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 2 million unlisted options, exercisable at $0.60 and expiring on December 31, 2027. This move, set to take place on November 28, 2024, could attract investors looking for opportunities in the lithium sector. The issuance demonstrates Jindalee’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial flexibility and potential growth in the market.

