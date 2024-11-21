News & Insights

Stocks

Jindalee Lithium Limited Lists New Shares on ASX

November 21, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jindalee Resources Limited (AU:JLL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jindalee Lithium Limited has announced the issuance of 2,226,148 fully paid ordinary shares, now quoted on the ASX under the code JLL, marking a significant move for investors tracking lithium assets. The issuance results from the conversion of options or other convertible securities, potentially signaling growth and investor interest in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:JLL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.