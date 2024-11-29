Jindalee Lithium Issues 2 Million Unlisted Options

Jindalee Resources Limited (AU:JLL) has released an update.
Jindalee Lithium Limited has announced the issuance of 2 million unlisted options, exercisable at $0.60 and expiring on December 31, 2027. These securities are part of a previously announced transaction and will not be quoted on the ASX. This move highlights Jindalee’s strategic initiatives in enhancing their equity structure.
