Jindalee Lithium Issues 2 Million Unlisted Options

Jindalee Lithium Limited has announced the issuance of 2 million unlisted options, exercisable at $0.60 and expiring on December 31, 2027. These securities are part of a previously announced transaction and will not be quoted on the ASX. This move highlights Jindalee’s strategic initiatives in enhancing their equity structure.

