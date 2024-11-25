Jindalee Lithium Gains Shareholder Approval at AGM

Jindalee Resources Limited (AU:JLL) has released an update.

Jindalee Lithium Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the election and re-election of directors and the approval of director options. The meeting also confirmed the appointment of an auditor, reflecting strong shareholder support. These outcomes may bolster investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

