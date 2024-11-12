Jindalee Lithium Faces Trading Halt Amid Price Query

Jindalee Resources Limited (AU:JLL) has released an update.

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an upcoming announcement related to an ASX price query. This halt is expected to last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 15, 2024. Investors are eagerly awaiting further details that could impact the company’s stock performance.

