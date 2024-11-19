News & Insights

Stocks

Jindalee Lithium Announces Investor Briefing on Major US Project

November 19, 2024 — 06:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jindalee Resources Limited (AU:JLL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jindalee Lithium Limited is set to hold an investor briefing to discuss the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the McDermitt Lithium Project, the largest lithium deposit in North America. The event will feature a presentation by CEO Ian Rodger, followed by an interactive Q&A session, providing a chance for shareholders and investors to engage directly with the leadership. This webinar presents a significant opportunity for those interested in the burgeoning lithium market to gain insights into Jindalee’s strategic plans and project developments.

For further insights into AU:JLL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.