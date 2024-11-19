Jindalee Lithium Announces Investor Briefing on Major US Project

Jindalee Resources Limited (AU:JLL) has released an update.

Jindalee Lithium Limited is set to hold an investor briefing to discuss the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the McDermitt Lithium Project, the largest lithium deposit in North America. The event will feature a presentation by CEO Ian Rodger, followed by an interactive Q&A session, providing a chance for shareholders and investors to engage directly with the leadership. This webinar presents a significant opportunity for those interested in the burgeoning lithium market to gain insights into Jindalee’s strategic plans and project developments.

