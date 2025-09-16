Markets

Jindal Steel Submits Offer To Acquire Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe

September 16, 2025 — 11:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Jindal Steel International announced it has submitted a non-binding offer to acquire Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe and will begin discussions with Thyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF.PK). The company highlighted its financial strength, global expertise, and vision for decarbonized and competitive steelmaking in Germany. Jindal, part of the family-owned Naveen Jindal Group, reported revenues of 12 billion euros in 2025 with a 22 percent EBITDA margin and low net leverage.

The group plans to invest over 2 billion euros to complete the Duisburg DRI project and expand electric arc furnace capacity, positioning thyssenkrupp as Europe's largest low-emission steel producer. The proposal also includes integrating thyssenkrupp into Jindal's global "mine-to-metal" value chain, with iron ore from Cameroon and a hydrogen-ready DRI plant in Oman enhancing supply security.

TYEKF.PK is currently trading at 11.63 euros, up 0.67 euro or 6.12 percent on the XETRA.

