Jindal Steel & Power (NSEI:JINDALSTEL) Price Target Increased by 11.78% to 818.59

The average one-year price target for Jindal Steel & Power (NSEI:JINDALSTEL) has been revised to 818.59 / share. This is an increase of 11.78% from the prior estimate of 732.32 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 353.50 to a high of 1,081.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.48% from the latest reported closing price of 783.50 / share.

Jindal Steel & Power Maintains 0.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jindal Steel & Power. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JINDALSTEL is 0.11%, a decrease of 4.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 56,402K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 11,133K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 10,042K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,354K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,363K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JINDALSTEL by 5.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,287K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,181K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JINDALSTEL by 5.83% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,468K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,445K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JINDALSTEL by 2.52% over the last quarter.

