Jindal Saw (NSEI:JINDALSAW) Price Target Increased by 8.91% to 565.08

The average one-year price target for Jindal Saw (NSEI:JINDALSAW) has been revised to 565.08 / share. This is an increase of 8.91% from the prior estimate of 518.84 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 485.81 to a high of 682.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.72% from the latest reported closing price of 519.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jindal Saw. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 18.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JINDALSAW is 0.07%, an increase of 46.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.61% to 12,475K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,668K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,619K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JINDALSAW by 41.93% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,517K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,311K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 84.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JINDALSAW by 791.93% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 1,100K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JINDALSAW by 60.47% over the last quarter.

