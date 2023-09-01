JINDAL SAW (NSE:JINDALSAW) Price Target Increased by 94.92% to 430.44

The average one-year price target for JINDAL SAW (NSE:JINDALSAW) has been revised to 430.44 / share. This is an increase of 94.92% from the prior estimate of 220.83 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 414.10 to a high of 455.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.76% from the latest reported closing price of 317.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in JINDAL SAW. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JINDALSAW is 0.03%, an increase of 106.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.74% to 9,521K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,754K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,707K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,517K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 934K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JINDALSAW by 36.04% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 585K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

