JINDAL SAW (NSE:JINDALSAW) Price Target Increased by 8.69% to 467.84

The average one-year price target for JINDAL SAW (NSE:JINDALSAW) has been revised to 467.84 / share. This is an increase of 8.69% from the prior estimate of 430.44 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 436.32 to a high of 525.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.99% from the latest reported closing price of 383.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in JINDAL SAW. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JINDALSAW is 0.04%, an increase of 106.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.15% to 11,078K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,707K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,668K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JINDALSAW by 73.79% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,517K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 1,059K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 934K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

