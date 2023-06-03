JINDAL SAW (NSE:JINDALSAW) Price Target Increased by 18.63% to 220.83

The average one-year price target for JINDAL SAW (NSE:JINDALSAW) has been revised to 220.83 / share. This is an increase of 18.63% from the prior estimate of 186.15 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 176.75 to a high of 270.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.65% from the latest reported closing price of 203.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in JINDAL SAW. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 1,600.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JINDALSAW is 0.01%, an increase of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 8,598K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,754K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,707K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,517K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 934K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 585K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

