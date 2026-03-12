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ZJYL

Jin Medical Moves To Preserve Nasdaq Listing With 1-for-20 Share Combination; Stock Down

March 12, 2026 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) has approved a 1-for-20 share combination as part of a broader effort to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements, a move that will sharply reduce its number of outstanding shares when it takes effect on March 16, 2026.

The company said the reverse split was authorized at a shareholder meeting in January and will apply to both its Class A and Class B ordinary shares. Following the combination, the number of issued Class A shares will fall from roughly 136.5 million to about 6.8 million, while Class B shares will shrink from 20 million to 1 million. The shares will continue trading under the ticker ZJYL, but on a consolidation-adjusted basis beginning March 16.

Jin Medical also completed a reclassification of its authorized capital into dual class shares and filed updated corporate documents with regulators in the Cayman Islands to reflect the changes. The company said the share combination is a "proactive measure" intended to strengthen its long-term capital structure while helping it maintain its Nasdaq listing.

ZJYL has traded between $0.11 and $1.02 over the past year. The stock is trading at $0.11, down 18.90%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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