Jim Vena withdraws as candidate for Canadian National CEO role

Adds details about Kansas City deal, share movement

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO said on Monday that Jim Vena, who was backed by a group of investors to lead the country's largest railway operator, had pulled out of the running to serve as its new chief.

Shares of Canadian National fell as much as 6% in early trade on the news.

The former Union Pacific UNP.N executive was pitched for the top job by TCI Fund Management, which is Canadian National's second-largest shareholder with a 5% stake.

The move had come after Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Ruest announced his retirement amid investor demands for his exit following the railroad operator's failed bid for Kansas City Southern.

Ruest will retire at the end of January and the company is expecting to announce a new chief by then.

TCI Fund did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported in October that activist investor Elliott Management Corp, which owns a big stake in Canadian National, had also thrown its weight behind Vena's candidacy.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

