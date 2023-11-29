Jim Cramer: Buy Shares Of This Personal Computer Giant, Wait For 'A Little Bit Of Pullback'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would not buy CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) stock "all the way up here. I think it’s got to come down a little because the stock is losing a lot of money."

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is "terrific." Cramer said. "Buy some here and then wait for a little bit of pullback."

Cramer said Cencora, Inc. (NYSE: COR) is a terrific company and recommended buying the same. "This is one of the few stocks in the healthcare business that is holding up," he added.

"I think Tony Xu is just a fantastic manger," Cramer said when asked about DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ: DASH). "The stock has had a giant run, it’s only a point from its high. Let’s be a little bit careful, Buy some and then let it come lower."

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

The "Mad Money" host recommended buying The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA).

"Boeing’s going higher. I think that this is their year. Last year, they had supply chain problems and a couple snafus with some planes. Now it seems to be clearer sailing," he added.

When asked about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE: TMUS), he said, "I would not worry about those lawsuits at all. I think Mike Sievert has it totally under control, and I think that T-Mobile represents great value, even up here."

Cramer said Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is a great stock to own at this stage of the economy. "I am so impressed with the people from Cardinal. They have gotten it right after being in the wilderness for a bit," he noted.

Cramer said he likes Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) stock very much. "It could be the next Gap stores, I mean when it comes to the trajectory of the stock," he noted.

Price Action: Shares of Macy’s gained 0.4% to close at $14.96, while Cardinal Health fell 0.5% to $106.16 on Tuesday. T-Mobile fell 0.3% to $148.38, while Boeing rose 1.4% to $222.37 during Tuesday’s session. DoorDash gained 0.5% to $94.44, while Cencora shares fell 0.2% to settle at $201.30, while Dell fell 0.6% on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics shares fell 1.3% to settle at $70.66 on Tuesday. Now Read This: Dollar Tree, Salesforce And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.