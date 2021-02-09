Cramer Says ‘Every’ Corporate Treasurer Should Be Thinking Bitcoin
CNBC personality Jim Cramer has turned bullish on bitcoin balance sheets in the wake of Tesla’s $1.5 billion buy.
- “I think it’s almost irresponsible not to include” bitcoin on corporate balance sheets, Cramer said on CNBC Tuesday.
- “Every treasurer should be going to boards of directors and saying, ‘Should we put a small portion of our cash in Bitcoin?’ It seems to be an interesting way to hedge against the rest of the environment,” he said.
- “I think it’s an alternative to having cash position where you make absolutely nothing,” Cramer said. The verdict on bitcoin: “Nice hedge against fiat currency.”
- Cramer has previously endorsed MicroStrategy’s bitcoin treasury reserve. He called CEO Michael Saylor a “gunner” he wouldn’t bet against on a mid-January episode of Mad Money.
- Cramer, who said he owns bitcoin, has previously advocated for the cryptocurrency as a hedging instrument.
