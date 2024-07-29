Jim Cramer Says Kamala Harris Would Absolutely Be Positive for Business — Here’s Why

With the next presidential election mere months away and Kamala Harris now the likely Democratic nominee in lieu of Joe Biden (after he stepped down earlier in July), there have been many questions about what’s going to happen next — and what might occur if Harris takes the election.

Read Next: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

For You: 7 Reasons You Should Consider a Financial Advisor — Even If You’re Not Wealthy

While it’s still anyone’s race, Harris’ position in it is solidifying by the day. Some recent polls have showed her drawing even with Republican nominee Donald Trump, and even pulling ahead in favorability polls in some swing states.

So, what could happen if Harris ends up becoming the next president? Jim Cramer, the host of the CNBC show “Mad Money,” predicted that she would be an absolute boon for both American businesses and the stock market. Here’s why he believes that, and you can also check out 10 things Cramer suggests you do with your money.

Harris’ Policies Could Be Better for Mega Caps

In an interview with CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla about whether or not Harris would be a “net positive” for businesses, Cramer’s answer was, “There’s no doubt about it … What she offers is a level of understanding about the greatness of the mega caps that Biden wanted no part of.”

When President Biden was still in the running, he had a much more aggressive approach toward corporate America. In particular, he emphasized the importance of “fighting against big money interests to protect workers and consumers,” according to Rebecca Picciotto in a CNBC article.

With Harris taking his place, Cramer believes there’s an opportunity to “tone down that rhetoric.”

As reported in another CNBC article, Cramer made the following statement: “If you’re looking to invest in tech, you want a world where tech has a voice in Washington, not slashed vocal chords under Trump or on mute under Biden.”

Cramer’s belief is that Biden’s view was that “big business is bad business.” But Harris could have a “more nuanced approach” to businesses — and better communication with big tech companies.

Find Out: How I Went From Middle Class to Upper Middle Class

Harris’ Policies Could Also Be a Boon for International Outfits

According to Cramer, Harris is “a true believer in globalization.” What this means is that her policies could favor international outfits much more than Trump’s or his VP pick, Senator JD Vance’s.

Vance, Cramer said, is a staunch advocate for small U.S.-based businesses. If Trump wins the election, this could pose problems for many global companies, including U.S. companies that do business in other countries.

“With a Trump-Vance ticket, there can be no doubt: The old, free-market Republicans have been obliterated,” Cramer said. “In their place is an America First withdrawal from the rest of the world, where all the money and the industry is left here, tariffs go up, and the government makes it much harder for businesses to move their operations overseas.”

But if Harris wins, these major international corporations could be positively impacted. The same goes for individual investors who’ve invested in these companies.

“If you own many stocks of international companies and you want to vote your portfolio, Harris is more likely to help than hurt,” said Cramer. “That’s more than I can say about everyone else.”

Harris’ Statements on Entrepreneurship and Small Businesses

In a speech late last year, Harris made several statements addressing small business owners and entrepreneurs in the U.S., as well as her — and Biden’s — goals to support them.

“America’s economic future looks bright,” she said. “And President Biden and I will keep fighting to move our nation forward. And that includes expanding support and access to capital for small-business owners.”

The Biden-Harris Administration pledged to support the working people of America, creating millions of jobs, reduce the unemployment rate, expand small-business owners’ access to capital, and bolster the economy as a whole — all of which also supports these businesses and entrepreneurs.

You can read more about Harris’ statements in the official report. But suffice it to say, if Cramer’s predictions are correct and if the past three and a half years have been any indication, there’s a very real possibility that Harris could be a net positive for businesses.

Editor’s note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. For more coverage on this topic, please check out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Reasons a Trump Presidency Is Better for Building Wealth.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Jim Cramer Says Kamala Harris Would Absolutely Be Positive for Business — Here’s Why

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.