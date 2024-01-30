Jim Cramer Says Elon Musk Has Accomplished The Impossible: 'One Of The Greatest Minds Ever'

Elon Musk’s brain implant technology company Neuralink successfully performed its first human implant procedure this week. Following the announcement, Jim Cramer suggested that Musk has the ability to make the impossible possible.

What To Know: In a new X post late Monday, Musk said the brain technology company successfully implanted its device in a human for the first time and noted that the patient is “recovering well.”

“Initial results show promising neuron spike detection,” Musk added.

Neuralink received approval from the FDA in May 2023 to conduct its first in-human clinical study. The company’s first product is called “Telepathy.” The device aims to help paralysis patients control almost any device just by thinking.

“Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal,” Musk said in a follow-up post.

See Also: Tesla’s Revenue Victory Over Disney ‘A Modest ‘Start,’ Says Elon Musk: Stock To See Better Times After January’s $180B Wipeout?

Why It Matters: Cramer applauded the “remarkable” feat Tuesday on CNBC’s “Squawk On The Street.”

“My hat’s off to him. This is something that is so far advanced from what anyone has done,” Cramer said. “Look, I can joke about Tesla and inventory … but this is incredible.”

Cramer has thrown shade at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock in recent weeks. He even suggested removing the EV maker from the “Magnificent Seven” index last week, but he made a point to stop and show some appreciation for the milestone that Musk’s Neuralink hit this week.

Cramer told viewers that when he spoke to people from the American Brain Foundation last year, it seemed that this technology was still a long way out. Many of the representatives from the foundation argued that it was “way too dangerous” to pursue, he said, suggesting that Musk has somehow made the impossible possible.

“This is like interpreting your thoughts for people who have no hope. I mean, this is it. This is the Musk we love,” Cramer said.

“There are people who right now, if he can scale this, their lives are going to change so dramatically that I think we’re going to hail him as … one of the greatest minds ever. This is impossible.”

Read Next: Jim Cramer Says This Is A ‘Very, Very Expensive’ Stock: ‘I Say Ka-Ching Ka-Ching On Some Of That One’

Image created with photos from Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.