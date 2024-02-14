Jim Cramer Puts This Industrial Stock In 'Penalty Box' After 'Miserable' Quarter

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer recommended waiting for DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) stock to come down. "I hate a parabolic move, and that’s exactly what you’re getting there. I don’t like it straight up, so wait," he added.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli recently maintained Dick's Sporting with a Buy and raised the price target from $154 to $174.

Cramer said Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a stock that he has liked for a long time and reiterated that he likes the stock. "The yield’s only 4%, why? Because the stock’s gone up so much," he added.

Iron Mountain is expected to report its fourth quarter financial results before the opening bell on Feb. 22, 2024. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 45 cents per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

When asked about Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM), he said, "This is a very tough one to be able to come in and buy stock up $5, but I will tell you that I think Toyota is going higher." Cramer recommended buying some and then wait for the stock to come down.

Toyota disclosed that the president and chairman of its small-car unit subsidiary, Daihatsu Motor, are stepping down.

The "Mad Money" host said Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is in the "penalty" box as the company reported a "miserable" quarter. Cramer added that he can’t recommend a stock that just reported a bad quarter.

Rockwell Automation reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results. Sales grew 3.6% Y/Y to $2.05 billion, missing the consensus of $2.099 billion. Organic sales increased by 1.0% Y/Y in the quarter. Adjusted EPS of $2.04 missed the analyst consensus of $2.64.

When asked about Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY), he said, "They’ve got to come closer to profitability, they really do. They’re so far from profitability I cannot recommend them. It’s just too painful."

The company recently announced that it reached an agreement to launch an air taxi service in the UAE by early 2026.

Cramer said Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) reported a good quarter. "I know the stock is straight up, I would like it to come in a little, but it might not," he added.

Palantir recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

When asked about Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS), he said, "I need to see a good quarter."

Dutch Bros is expected to report financial results for the fourth quarter on Feb. 21, 2024.

Cramer said he likes Sempra (NYSE: SRE) "very, very much" and recommended buying the same. "And, you know, it’s come down here to the point where you can get a good yield and some growth," he added.

Sempra is expected to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings on Feb. 27, 2024.

Price Action: Shares of Iron Mountain fell 2.6% to close at $67.02 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros shares fell 4.3% to settle at $26.58. Toyota Motor shares rose 2.3% to $231.00 on Tuesday. Dick's Sporting shares fell 0.5% to settle at $165.54 during Tuesday’s session. Shares of Rockwell Automation fell 0.8% to close at $278.38 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation shares fell 5.2% to settle at $5.98 on Tuesday. Shares of Palantir fell 4.2% to close at $24.01 during the session. Sempra shares fell 1.9% to settle at $69.35 on Tuesday.

