Jim Cramer Fuels D-Wave: What Awaits QBTS After 31% Rally in July?

Investor excitement around D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS reached new highs this week after CNBC’s influencer market analyst Jim Cramer spotlighted the company on Mad Money, suggesting it was a compelling buy for those seeking exposure to the rapidly evolving quantum computing sector. The endorsement added fresh fuel to a stock already riding high on robust fundamentals and growing institutional interest.

Following this, shares of QBTS jumped nearly 14% at yesterday’s close. So far in July, the stock has soared 31.4%. (read more: Ahead of Q2 Earnings & Amid IBM, Google's Quantum Push, Is QBTS a Buy?)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, D-Wave Quantum is gaining strong financial traction as it scales operations. In the first quarter of 2025, the company posted a remarkable 509% year-over-year revenue jump, driven by a $12.6 million Advantage2 system sale to Germany’s Julich Supercomputing Center. This underscores D-Wave’s evolving model blending high-value system sales with recurring revenues from its Quantum Computing-as-a-Service platform.

Profitability metrics also improved. D-Wave posted a GAAP gross margin of 92.5%, achieved its lowest net loss since becoming a public company, and cut its adjusted EBITDA loss by 53% year over year, demonstrating meaningful operating leverage as revenues scaled up.

In June, D-Wave raised $400 million through an at-the-market equity offering, priced at a 149% premium to its January raise, boosting cash reserves to $815 million. Management calls this the strongest balance sheet in the quantum sector, giving D-Wave ample power for acquisitions, R&D and cloud expansion.

Case for D-Wave's Rivals

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT: In May 2025, QUBT launched its ISO-certified photonic chip foundry in Tempe, AZ, marking a key step toward full vertical integration. The facility has begun fulfilling pre-orders, with initial revenues expected to ramp up in 2026. In the first quarter of 2025, QUBT posted modest revenues of $39,000 and reported a $17 million non-cash gain, turning a profit. Management sees the foundry as a gateway to broader adoption across telecom, sensing and quantum computing markets. (Read more: QUBT Surges 175% in 3 Months: What's Next as Quantum Race Heats Up?)

IonQ IONQ: In June 2025, IonQ accelerated its growth strategy with two major acquisitions. It acquired Lightsynq to enhance modular quantum architectures and support fault-tolerant networking. Days later, IonQ announced a $1.075 billion deal to acquire Oxford Ionics, integrating its ion-trap-on-a-chip technology to fast-track the development of compact, scalable systems. These moves strengthen IonQ’s roadmap toward multi-million-qubit machines and global quantum deployment.

2025 Estimates for QBTS Improve

Earnings estimates for D-Wave Quantum have improved from a loss of 25 cents per share to a loss of 19 cents for 2025 over the past 90 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

D-Wave Quantum currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.