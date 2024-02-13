Jim Cramer Calls Affirm 'A Winner,' But Not C3.ai: 'I Can't Recommend A Stock With No Earnings'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) is "one of the great performers of our time."

Vertiv is expected to report its fourth quarter results before the opening bell on Feb. 21, 2024. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share, up from 28 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company is projected to report revenue of $1.88 billion, compared to $1.65 billion in the year-earlier quarter.

Cramer recommended sticking with General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD). "I like that CEO, it’s just terrific," he added.

General Dynamic recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results, posting revenue growth of 7.5% year-over-year to $11.67 billion, beating the consensus of $11.37 billion.

"That’s Tom Siebel [CEO of C3.ai], I happen to like Tom. I don’t see any earnings there," Cramer said when asked about C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI). "I can’t recommend a stock that has no earnings."

C3.ai announced that it will host its annual AI conference, C3 Transform 2024, from March 5 to March 7 and will focus on how generative AI is delivering productivity and efficiency benefits across industries.

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) is a "good spec, but that’s what it is, it’s spec," the "Mad Money" host said.

Goldman Sachs analyst Corinne Jenkins, last month, reinstated Altimmune with a Neutral and announced a $13 price target.

Cramer recommended buying Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM). "You’ve got a winner with Affirm," he added.

Affirm said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 48% year-over-year to $591.1 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $520.62 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a loss of 54 cents per share, which beat analyst estimates for a loss of 72 cents per share.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a "really interesting" company, but the stock keeps going lower. "It’s too inexpensive to go, I’m going to leave it like that," he added.

Citigroup analyst Thomas Palmer recently initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $49.

Price Action: Shares of Vertiv Holdings fell 3.5% to close at $61.32 on Monday. General Dynamics shares fell 0.3% to $269.44 on Monday. C3.ai shares rose 9.5% to settle at $31.18 during Monday’s session. Shares of Altimmune fell 0.4% to close at $10.40 on Monday. Affirm shares rose 2.6% to settle at $45.00 on Monday. Shares of Darling Ingredients gained 3.7% to close at $43.10 during the session.

