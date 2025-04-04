$JILL stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JILL stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,659,763 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $JILL:
$JILL Insider Trading Activity
$JILL insiders have traded $JILL stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JILL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLAIRE SPOFFORD (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 62,796 shares for an estimated $1,658,186.
- MARK W. WEBB (EVP, CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,088 shares for an estimated $229,213.
$JILL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $JILL stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 153,568 shares (+36.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,241,548
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 125,853 shares (-76.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,476,059
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 98,189 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,711,980
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC added 96,982 shares (+48.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,678,642
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP removed 96,127 shares (-29.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,655,027
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 94,222 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,602,411
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 91,545 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,528,472
