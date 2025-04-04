$JILL stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$JILL stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,659,763 of trading volume.

$JILL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $JILL:

$JILL insiders have traded $JILL stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JILL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAIRE SPOFFORD (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 62,796 shares for an estimated $1,658,186 .

. MARK W. WEBB (EVP, CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,088 shares for an estimated $229,213.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JILL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $JILL stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $JILL on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.