‘Jill on Money’ Host Jill Schlesinger: Here’s What I Did To Achieve Financial Success

Jill Schlesinger is the host of the “Jill on Money” podcast and the “Jill on Money Radio Show.” She is an Emmy- and Gracie Award-winning business analyst for CBS News and is the author of several books, including “The Dumb Things Smart People Do with Their Money” and “The Great Money Reset: Change Your Work, Change Your Wealth, Change Your Life.”

Recognized by GOBankingRates as a Top Money Expert, here she shares the habit that led to her own financial wellness and the steps anyone can take to get their finances on track.

What advice would you give your younger self about money?

Not much — I was fastidious about money from a young age.

What is the best thing you did to improve your own financial wellness?

I started to save early and kept saving, whether I was making a small amount of money or a lot.

What are some simple strategies people can use to ensure they are allocating their money smartly?

Use one of the many apps to keep you honest with yourself — but be careful not to be a slave to the process. You are entitled to have fun, too!

What is the biggest mistake people make when it comes to budgeting and debt management?

Starting too big. Most of us don’t get into debt overnight, so you are going to have to create a process whereby you can take small steps to achieve big goals.

Jaime Catmull contributed to the reporting for this article.

