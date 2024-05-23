News & Insights

Jilin Jiutai Bank’s Unanimous AGM Resolutions

Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited Class H (HK:6122) has released an update.

Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited successfully conducted its annual general meeting (AGM) for 2023, with all proposed resolutions unanimously passed by attending shareholders. The meeting saw a 42.25% shareholder attendance and was overseen by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and other scrutineers, ensuring compliance with PRC laws and regulations. Key resolutions included the approval of the Board’s work report, annual report, final financial report, profit distribution proposal for 2023, and the financial budget for 2024.

