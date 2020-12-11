Jie Li Is The Chief Financial Officer of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) And They Just Sold 35% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) should probably be aware that the Chief Financial Officer, Jie Li, recently divested US$452k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$9.03 each. That sale was 35% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

China Automotive Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Jie Li is the biggest insider sale of China Automotive Systems shares that we've seen in the last year. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$6.89. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:CAAS Insider Trading Volume December 11th 2020

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that China Automotive Systems insiders own 54% of the company, worth about US$115m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At China Automotive Systems Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing China Automotive Systems. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for China Automotive Systems you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

