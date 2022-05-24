JIC is considering acquisition of Toshiba - Bloomberg

Contributor
Sakura Murakami Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan Investment Corp (JIC) is considering the acquisition of Toshiba Corp, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing an unnamed source.

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japan Investment Corp (JIC) is considering the acquisition of Toshiba Corp 6502.T, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing an unnamed source.

Bain Capital and CVC Capital Partners have also proposed buying out the Japanese conglomerate, which produces technology used in missile guidance and other defence systems.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters