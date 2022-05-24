JIC is considering acquisition of Toshiba - Bloomberg

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japan Investment Corp (JIC) is considering the acquisition of Toshiba Corp 6502.T, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing an unnamed source.

Bain Capital and CVC Capital Partners have also proposed buying out the Japanese conglomerate, which produces technology used in missile guidance and other defence systems.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

