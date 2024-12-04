News & Insights

Stocks

Jiayuan Services Shows Resilience in 2024 Interim Results

December 04, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited (HK:1153) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited reported its interim financial results for the first half of 2024, revealing a slight decrease in revenue to RMB 434,364,000 compared to the previous year. Despite challenges such as increased administrative expenses and impairment losses, the company maintained a stable profit of RMB 65,988,000, highlighting its resilience in a competitive market. Investors might find interest in the company’s ability to sustain earnings per share at RMB 0.10, reflecting consistent returns amidst operational hurdles.

For further insights into HK:1153 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.