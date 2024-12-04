Jiayuan Services Shows Resilience in 2024 Interim Results

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited (HK:1153) has released an update.

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited reported its interim financial results for the first half of 2024, revealing a slight decrease in revenue to RMB 434,364,000 compared to the previous year. Despite challenges such as increased administrative expenses and impairment losses, the company maintained a stable profit of RMB 65,988,000, highlighting its resilience in a competitive market. Investors might find interest in the company’s ability to sustain earnings per share at RMB 0.10, reflecting consistent returns amidst operational hurdles.

