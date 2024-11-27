News & Insights

Jiayuan Services Plans Board Meeting to Discuss Financial Results

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited (HK:1153) has released an update.

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for December 4, 2024, where it will discuss the approval of its financial results for various periods, including potential dividends. The meeting will cover annual and interim results spanning from 2022 to mid-2024. Investors may find the outcomes of this meeting crucial for future financial planning and investment decisions.

