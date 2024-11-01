News & Insights

Jiayuan Services Granted Extension; Trading Still Suspended

November 01, 2024 — 09:39 am EDT

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited (HK:1153) has released an update.

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited has been granted an extension by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to resolve issues related to its delayed annual results for 2022 and 2023, pushing the deadline to December 31, 2024. Trading in the company’s shares has been suspended since April 2023 and remains on hold, pending further announcements. Investors are advised to exercise caution while dealing with the company’s shares.

